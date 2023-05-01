Suns look to even series in Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals

After a big loss in Game 1, the Phoenix Suns will have to regroup and adapt to come away with a win in Game 2.

DENVER — It was not the way to start the series for the Phoenix Suns. In Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals, the Suns were dominated in several offensive categories by the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns appeared to stay within striking distance early on, but the nuggets proved to be too much from behind the arch and under the glass. Denver took Game 1 and now the Suns must regroup in order to even the series at a win a piece.

For the Suns to come away with a win Monday night, the team will need center Deandre Ayton to step up even more. Phoenix will need to win the rebounding battle on offense and defense to keep the high-powered Denver offense at bay. Ayton only managed seven rebounds in Game 1, that number will need to be much more higher for the Suns to win.

Another big disparity in Game 1 was at the three-point line. The Suns only shot 30% from three, making only 7, while the Nuggets shot 43% making 16 shots from behind the three-point line. Phoenix will need to refine their long range shooting and put more pressure on Denver's deep shooters in Game 2.

The series is still very much a toss up. One loss isn't going to determine a series winner at this point but the Suns will need to make the necessary adjustments to avoid a daunting 0-2 hole.

Tip-off for Game 2 in Denver is set for 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game locally on TNT.

