ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels turns heads on and off the gridiron

TEMPE, Ariz — Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is turning heads both on and off the field this season. We know Daniels has wheels on the football field but now he has a new set of wheels for the road: a 2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium.

The new car is thanks to a partnership with Jones Ford Verde Valley and its General Manager, ASU alumnus Parker Jones. With college athletes having the ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness, Daniels is cashing in on opportunities that make sense for him and his family.

"I've seen a lot of other college athletes getting a new car so they offered me, they reached out so, I mean, why not take advantage of it?" Daniels said after Monday's practice.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards says the landscape of college sports is going to change dramatically with the new NIL rules in place, but he's supportive of his athletes capitalizing on deals with local businesses and personal branding. Edwards told local media he's not the only person wanting to hitch a ride with Daniels in recent days.

"I had to ask him about that fancy car he got. I said 'what is that?' it looked like a spaceship," Edwards said. "My daughters knew before I did. He always texts my daughters and the first thing they said: 'can you take us to school?' and I said 'no, he can't take you to school he has to go to practice!'"

Jones Ford Verde Valley isn't the only local business connecting with the face of ASU's football program.

Daniels has another deal with Venezia's Pizzeria which has locations in Tempe, Phoenix, Gilbert, and Mesa. He has his own specialty pizza called "The JD5" topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms and extra cheese.

Daniels said football remains his priority but he welcomes these business dealings as long as they don't compromise the product he puts out on the football field.

"I tell people to take advantage of it (NIL) if they can but make sure it doesn't take away the focus from the team," Daniels said.

