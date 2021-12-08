16,000 ASU students move into dorms with COVID-19 safety protocols in full force

ASU announced that masks must be worn at all times in classrooms and indoor areas.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Move-in day was in full swing bright and early on Thursday at Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

University leaders said more than 16,000 students will settle into their dorms over the next few days.

ASU announced that masks must be worn at all times in classrooms and indoor areas. Safety precautions are also being taken outdoors during the move-in process.

Check-in was held outside just like it was for the fall 2020 semester.

"It's an outdoor experience that takes them through the line so they can do official check-in while they’re in their car," Cassandra Aska, Dean of Students for the Tempe campus said. "Our team has done a phenomenal job in creating a very smooth move-in process for our families since the pandemic."

Freshmen like Raine McAngus said this will be a new, welcome experience after he spent his high school senior year sitting at home.

"I think everyone can agree with me that virtual learning kind of sucked for everybody, it was really hard to get through but I'm super excited to start freshman classes on an in-person campus," McAngus said.

Upperclassmen helped the thousands of new sun devils unload their belongings.

"To see them so excited to be here, it makes us feel good like we’re helping them celebrate this day for them," sophomore Mckenna Androsky said.

Team 12's Jess Winters asked Dean Aska if she ever imagined that the fall 2021 semester would look a lot like last year with protocols, masks and all.

"I don’t know if I knew we would be here again but I’m happy we’re again providing our students with an in-person experience. That’s what’s important as we continue to think critically about how we can do that with safety top of mind."

Move-in will continue on all ASU campuses until Tuesday.

