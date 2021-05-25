Arizona sports drawing excitement in the Valley unseen for years

Crowds were building all afternoon as the pre-pandemic feels started to make their way back to the valley of the sun.



The Suns' own "Sol Patrol" swarmed bars and restaurants and performed for the hometown teams.



While Marley's stayed afloat during the pandemic, Scott McIntire, the General Manager of Ainsworth Phoenix, hopes they pop in soon.



"Get excited, get pumped this is a huge deal for the city of Phoenix," he said.



The restaurant amped up staff and fans filtering through before and after games.



"It's an amazing menu, we have our signature item which is the mac and cheeseburger, plus our 24-karat gold wings, something you've got to try," McIntire said.



He says even though the next Suns game is out of town, crowds are welcome to belly up. Plus, plenty of fans were in from out of town and looked for any reason to celebrate after 11 long years of the Suns not making the playoffs.



"We're from San Diego, so we drove in, proud suns fans," one couple said.