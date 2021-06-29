You can watch pro cornhole players compete next summer in Chandler

The Legacy Sports Park in Chandler will host pro cornhole events every June for the next five years.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The old pastime of cornhole is coming to Chandler – in a professional manner.

The yet-to-open Legacy Sports Park in Chandler is partnering with the American Cornhole League, a professional league for the sport of cornhole, to host its pro events.

Starting in 2022 through the next five summers, ACL will hold its events at the 320-acre, multi-use family sports and entertainment complex set to open in January of 2022.

"We are stoked to be heading to Legacy Sports Park over the next five years," said ACL Chief Marketing Officer Trey Ryder in a news release. "The facility is an ultimate sports destination that will be a perfect fit for cornhole players and athletes."

The first ACL event at the sports park is planned for June 3-5 of 2022 and will be televised live on CBS Sports.

Cornhole players with ACL Pro compete for prize money at nationally televised tournaments across the country.

The ACL encourages any amateur cornhole player to participate in local events to earn points towards qualifying as an ACL Pro player.

"Professional cornhole continues to grow in popularity and the ACL is the leader among professional cornhole leagues in the country," said Brett Miller, chief operating officer of Legacy Sports USA in a news release.

Up to Speed