A Flagstaff garage filled up with dead 'lizards,' and no one can figure out why

TikTok user 'haylieburg' smelled something weird when she visited her parents' house. She never expected this.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Dozens of dead lizards, maybe salamanders, graced a Flagstaff family's garage. But not even the experts can figure out how they died, or what they were doing there in the first place.

TikTok user 'haylieburg' arrived at her parents' home, and something seemed off. She described a weird smell in the air, getting stronger the closer she got to the garage. And when she opened the door? Dead lizards everywhere.

Her video shows them scattered on the floor, piled up in the corners, and all over the welcome mat.

Some commenters speculated that they were killed by a gas leak, or flooding in the area trapped them in the garage where they starved. Whatever the case, it's gross, and viewer discretion is advised.

We spoke with the experts at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary to get an idea of what's going on in the garage. They think the animals are actually salamanders, not lizards. But that just makes the situation even stranger.

Salamanders are typically solitary, non-migratory amphibians that prefer to stay hidden in moist, shady environments. Seeing this many together is almost unheard of.

"In that quantity? I haven't seen that," Animal Care Husbandry Specialist Casey Brose said.

He speculated that the salamanders may have been bait animals kept in a tackle box seen in the video. They could have escaped, and gotten trapped in the garage.

Another possibility: the home in the video may be near a pond where salamanders breed, and subsequently spread out for shelter.

Right now, there isn't enough information to know for sure. Brose recommended sealing off homes, including garage doors and drainage pipes, to prevent wildlife from getting in if you leave the property vacated

Haylieburg hasn't responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

