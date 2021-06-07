St. Vincent De Paul asking kicks of giving campaign

St. Vincent De Paul’s initiative is dubbed “100 Days of Summer.” And there are a number of ways to give and get involved.

PHOENIX — To state the obvious, it's officially summer, and it's only going to get hotter!

For some, this means summer vacations and more family time. For others, it’s the start of increased financial strain and concerns what can be dangerously high temperatures.

For the more vulnerable in the latter group, St. Vincent De Paul is asking for your help; more specifically, tying specific donation requests to each summer month.

“The month of June is water. July is food. August is shelter,” said Danielle McMahon, the director of food services at St. Vincent De Paul. “So, every bottle of water, every meal and every shelter bed counts.”

Ways to Get Involved

St. Vincent De Paul: https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/

100 Days of Summer: https://100days.stvincentdepaul.net/

Amazon Wish List: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/ch/list/86-0096789

Volunteer: https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/volunteer

According to McMahon, summer creates a bit of a lull in giving despite growing needs. “Every summer families see increased utility bills as the temperatures rise,” she said. “And kids are home from school. So, families have more needs within their houses and in their pantries.”

“You can give back to St. Vincent De Paul at our website,” McMahon said. “You can volunteer. We need volunteers all summer long and all year long. You can do that in person or virtually. You can also buy some items off our Amazon wish list.”

