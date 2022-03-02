Smuggling gangs from Mexico have sawed through border wall more than 3K times in last 3 years, report says

NACO, Ariz. — A new report from the Washington Post says smuggling gangs from Mexico have sawed through new segments of the border wall more than 3,000 times over the last three years.
That's according to unpublished U.S. Customs and Border Protection maintenance records obtained by The Washington Post under the Freedom of Information Act.
Between the 2019-2021 fiscal years, CBP records show the federal government spent $2.6 million to repair the breaches.
Along one 25-mile segment of new border wall between Naco and Douglas, The Post was able to count 71 bollards with visible repairs and welds.
