Undocumented man killed in southern Arizona after incident with border agent

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — A person believed to be an undocumented migrant was killed by a Border Patrol agent during some sort of incident in southern Arizona on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office got calls around 10 p.m. that a person was seriously hurt in a mountainous area near Skeleton Canyon. That’s about 30 miles northeast of Douglas and the U.S.-Mexico border.

When deputies and search and rescue crews arrived, they found the man had already died, and that CBP arrested several other undocumented people.

Some sort of incident led to the man being “wounded” by an agent while other CBP officers detained the group.

It took several agencies to recover the man’s body the following day due to the remote location.

The group was taken on foot to a separate area to be interviewed and processed, according to deputies.

CCSO says the Mexican Consulate has been notified, and deputies are working to learn the man’s identity.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

