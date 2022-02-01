Native American tribes reach $590M settlement over opioids

The tribal settlements are part of more than $40 billion worth of settlements obtained over the years from companies for their alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

CLEVELAND — Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements worth $590 million over opioids.

A federal court filing made Tuesday in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The same companies are close to final approval of a $26 billion settlement with state and local governments of claims about their roles in a crisis linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. Some tribes have been hit particularly hard by the overdose and addiction crisis.

More than 400 tribes and intertribal organizations representing about 80% of tribal citizens have sued over opioids.

