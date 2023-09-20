More than 1,200 University of Phoenix students to have debt forgiven due to misleading ads, White House says

The U.S. Department of Education found a national ad campaign from the university misled prospective students, officials said.

WASHINGTON — More than 1,200 University of Phoenix students are expected to have their student loans discharged, according to the White House.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday the approval of almost $37 million in loan repayment discharges for students who enrolled at the university between Sept. 21, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2014.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Education, the department found a national ad campaign from the University of Phoenix misled prospective students. The ads falsely represented the university's partnerships with thousands of corporations, the release said.

Findings from the department also say the ads said the partnerships would benefit students by, for example, giving them hiring preferences at those companies. Phoenix’s corporate partnerships "provided no such benefits to students," the release said.

“The University of Phoenix brazenly deceived prospective students with false ads to get them to enroll,” said Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray. “Students who trusted the school and wanted to better their lives through education ended up with mounds of debt and useless degrees. Today’s announcement builds on the FTC’s work to provide relief to those affected by Phoenix’s misconduct and delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s mission to support student loan borrowers.”

An investigation into the University of Phoenix was resolved with a $191 million resolution in 2019.

Affected borrowers should be notified by early October to determine if their application has been approved. These borrowers should have remaining loan balances zeroed out and credit trade lines deleted. Any payments made to the Department for related Federal student loans will be refunded.

Borrowers who may qualify for relief due to this finding should visit StudentAid.gov/borrower-defense online to apply for borrower defense.

