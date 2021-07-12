Ducey outlines plan to address escalating border crisis in Yuma

The governor said he will be repositioning Arizona's public safety resources to manage the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

YUMA, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey traveled to Yuma Tuesday to see for himself the humanitarian and safety crisis at the border.

Ducey met with the Arizona National Guard, Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement as he toured the area.

Ducey held a press conference to discuss Arizona's plan to handle the surge of border crossers in the Yuma sector.

Spoke with Border Patrol and local law enforcement to develop a clear and effective plan to surge public safety resources. I’m grateful for their around-the-clock efforts to protect Arizonans and our border communities. @CBPArizona @YumaSheriff @Arizona_DPS @TimRoemerAZ @JWLines pic.twitter.com/s5Mumxagyn — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 7, 2021

The governor said he will be repositioning Arizona's public safety resources to manage the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Ducey said the National Guard will be sending the following resources to support the Department of Public Safety:

24 personnel

Six vehicles

Four ATVs

One light utility helicopter

The Department of Public Safety and the National Guard are also deploying tactical resources to the areas where U.S. Border Patrol and intelligence indicate the most threatening incursions are occurring.

"My thanks to the men and women of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the members of the Arizona National Guard, the team at the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, members of the Border Patrol, and the entire law enforcement community for your commitment to protecting Arizonans," Ducey said.

During his press conference, 12 News cameras captured almost a dozen migrants crossing the Arizona border near Yuma.

NOW Almost a dozen migrants cross AZ border near Yuma during ⁦@dougducey⁩ newser condemning Biden Admin border response. pic.twitter.com/fzGRhp97W1 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 7, 2021



Officials say more than 1.7 million migrants were encountered at the southern border last fiscal year, which is more than the past two years combined. In October, there were more than 164,000 encounters at the southern border, a 128 percent increase from October 2020.

In a Nov. 29 Facebook post, the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector said agents took in more than 3,000 migrants who illegally entered the country. Officials said the migrants were from the following countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Georgia, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Lebanon, Mexico, Nepal, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents had a busy holiday weekend, apprehending more than 3,000 migrants who illegally entered... Posted by US Border Patrol Yuma Sector on Monday, November 29, 2021

