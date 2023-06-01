Arizona business leader pushes back on media 'misperception' about water

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," Danny Seiden of Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry says state is meeting water challenge.

PHOENIX — The leader of Arizona's most influential business group is pushing back on what he says is a "misperception" in the national media that Arizona is running out of water.

"How often has the national media gotten this wrong?" Danny Seiden, chief executive officer and president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said in an interview on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off."

"I look forward to reminding the New York Times of that 10 years from now, just like the Smithsonian, who 10 years ago predicted we would be out of water. Phoenix would be out of water right now."

Hobbs announced groundwater limits

Gov. Katie Hobbs' announced in early June that there wasn't enough groundwater to support planned housing development in certain areas surrounding Phoenix.

The announcement got widespread national attention as Arizona's latest, and perhaps most dramatic, response to the megadrought afflicting the West.

Seiden and fellow business advocate Chris Camacho at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council said they were swamped by out-of-state calls from businesses and site selectors about how growth would be affected.

"The kind of questions that we've gotten are, 'What's the deal with this?'" Seiden said. "We are dealing with that (water) challenge."

'Out of water in 6 years'?

A New York Times story June 1 said Hobbs' decision "very likely means the beginning of the end to the explosive development that has made the Phoenix area the fastest-growing metropolitan region in the country."

The story headline was: "Arizona Limits Construction Around Phoenix as Its Water Supply Dwindles."

Nine years ago this week, The Smithsonian Magazine did indeed post the apocalyptic headline, "Arizona Could Be Out of Water in Six Years."

The online story, by a freelance science writer with no apparent experience, is a collection of links to other stories and sources.

The headline "out of water in six years" is clickbait that's not supported in any of those links.

In fact, a New York Times link cites several experts who accurately foresaw our current predicament with Colorado River water.

Seiden also said on "Square Off" that he's optimistic that the legislature and governor will strike a deal on extending the Prop 400 sales tax for Maricopa County's transit needs.

Journalists on $400K for lawmakers

Also on "Square Off," Capitol journalists Ray Stern, of the Arizona Republic, and Wayne Schutsky, editor of The Yellow Sheet, discuss:

-Why Arizona lawmakers are pocketing more than $400,000 this spring and summer for not doing anything.

-Why this year's legislative session will be the longest on record.

-Whether the Republican-led Legislature will reach a deal with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on allowing Maricopa County to vote on extending the Prop 400 tax that funds transportation.

-What happened to the senator who hid the Bibles and desert homeowners cut off from water service?

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12News, after NBC's "Meet the Press."

