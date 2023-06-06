With time running out, Scottsdale mayor could stand in way of restoring water to Rio Verde Foothills

Every solution depends on Scottsdale's help. Mayor David Ortega doesn't want to be involved. What does that mean for the remaining option before legislature?

PHOENIX — Hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills residents have gone without water service for six months and counting.

There's one possible solution left on the table, a bill that could come to a vote when the Legislature resumes work on Monday.

But neighboring Scottsdale could be an obstacle.

Mayor David Ortega doesn't want to be part of a solution, according to his own statements and public documents, even though every proposed solution relies on the Scottsdale water pipeline that was shut off on Jan. 1.

Ortega's opposition could scuttle an agreement.

One Scottsdale councilwoman said she believes the seven-member City Council, which includes Ortega, would approve a deal.

"We've just got to get the job done, with or without him," two-term Councilwoman Solange Whitehead said in an interview.

"There's seven of us. We're seven, not one."

Ortega: Critics are 'emotional'

In a 40-minute interview at his City Hall office, Ortega dismissed his critics as "emotional" and described Rio Verde Foothills' predicament as the result of a "gambling addiction."

"You're getting the emotions," he said after I described the urgency of helping Foothills residents as akin to a house on fire.

"We cannot afford the luxury of treating water as an emotional issue."

Ortega didn't hide his disdain for the area's very existence.

"There has been a lot of gambling done in the county by wildcat builders, by realtors and even lenders out there," said Ortega, an architect who was elected mayor in 2020.

"Scottsdale doesn't need to be part of that gambling addiction."

'Mayor thinks we're idiots'

The fire metaphor is real. Rio Verde Foothills has no fire hydrants.

Meredith DeAngelis said small wildfires in the East Valley over the past week were visible from her subdivision. With summer almost here, the state is on wildfire alert.

"Everyone smelled the smoke," she said. "It's terrifying."

When Scottsdale was still delivering water to the Foothills' standpipe, she said, water haulers would supply water to firefighters. The standpipe isn't an option anymore.

"I feel like (the mayor) thinks we're idiots for buying our homes out there," DeAngelis said.

Symbol of water struggles

Symbol of The high desert subdivision next door to Scottsdale has become a national symbol of Arizona's struggle to manage its water supply.

The area is known as a "wildcat subdivision" because Arizona law allows home construction there without a guaranteed source of water. Some residents rely on wells; many others depend on water hauled from a nearby standpipe that the City of Scottsdale supplied for decades.

City documents and emails show that Scottsdale had warned Foothills residents for several years that water service to the standpipe could be cut off if drought conditions worsened. The water shortage on the Colorado River prompted a cutoff on Dec. 31.

That cutoff presented a challenge to elected officials at the city, county and state levels: Find a way to legally convey water to an unincorporated subdivision that doesn't have a governmental entity that can sign an agreement to accept, pay for and bill for the water.

How mayor has opposed helping RVF

During our interview, Ortega was alternately lecturing and scolding but was always sure of his position.

Scottsdale City Attorney Sherry Scott sat in on the interview.

Here are three takeaways from the interview:

-Ortega confirmed that he blocked the city water director's proposed agreement late last year to allow a private water company to provide water to the Foothills through Scottsdale's pipes - at no cost to the city. That could have averted the Jan. 1 shutoff.

"Staff had no authority to negotiate anything," he said. "When I saw that, I objected to that. Nothing would have been finalized without the City of Scottsdale's permission."

He repeated his oft-stated suspicions that Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin had negotiated the deal with EPCOR, the private water supplier, behind his back.

-Last month, Ortega told top executives with EPCOR that they shouldn't count on him to help Foothills homeowners.

"The City of Scottsdale has no authority, no responsibility, no interest whatsoever, in the unincorporated county areas abutting Scottsdale," Ortega said in a May 16 letter to EPCOR obtained by 12 News through a public records request.

"Ultimately, our water system is not at the disposal of entities," he said during the interview.

Ortega included maps with his letter that showed fire hydrants that could provide water.

EPCOR, a Canadian company that has extensive operations in the Valley, is working on a long-term solution for the Foothills water supply that needs state regulators' approval.

-Ortega has opposed two pieces of legislation requiring Scottsdale to serve as a pass-through for water to the Foothills - a so-called "treat and transport" agreement at no cost to the city.

"It's completely normal for us to enter into those agreements," Whitehead said. "The No. 1 thing we need to do is to work together."

The first bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. The second bill (HB 2561), sponsored by Republican Rep. Alexander Kolodin, is still alive and could get a vote when the Legislature returns next week.

Hobbs endorsed it publicly at a news conference, but Ortega disputed that.

"There are all sorts of flaws and complications in this (bill)," he said. "It's folly. It's sheer folly."

The mayor has accused Kolodin, as well as other Republican lawmakers, of betraying Scottsdale residents.

'Let us solve the problem'

"I never had any sort of duty or obligation to David Ortega. I have a duty and obligation to the voters of my district," Kolodin said in an interview.

"He is the mayor; of course, he's entitled to speak. But if I had my preference, he'd let us solve the problem."

Kolodin, an attorney and Scottsdale resident, shepherded the complex bill through House passage with supermajority support. The legislation now awaits a final vote in the Senate.

The bill's provisions are unprecedented.

The state would form a temporary water district, with government appointees on a five-person board, serving Rio Verde Foothills residents for a limited time.

"As a conservative ... there are very few things that I think are the legitimate role of government," Kolodin said.

"But in this state, in Arizona, our core function is to make sure that Arizonans have water."

But, like any proposed Rio Verde solution, the bill isn't a sure thing.

Many lawmakers have questions. Changes to the bill are still possible. And the Legislature's work schedule for the next month is unpredictable.

