Arizona is less than a month away from electing its first female Senator and Kyrsten Sinema says she's speeding up as the historic election nears the finish line.

"We're working our very hardest to get across that finish line," Sinema said.

Congresswoman Sinema is up against Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally as the two vie for Sen. Jeff Flake's Senate seat.

PREVIOUSLY: Martha McSally says respect Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, but have 'due process and fairness'

Sinema was live in Studio 12A early Monday talking about the upcoming election. But first, she addressed Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"I think I share the concerns of most Arizonans when I say that this process was completely broken," Sinema said. "It was a circus."

Sinema said the process of confirming Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, "really denigrated what we as Arizonans deserve."

The United States Senate candidate said there should have been an "open and transparent process."

"I just feel like this whole process was sad and not fair to Arizonans," Sinema said.

Sinema said she was grateful Flake called for an investigation, but disappointed a week later when "we didn't get the results from the investigation."

As for working with President Trump in what would appear to be a very divisive political climate in Washington, Sinema said she'll call the balls and strikes as she sees them, standing with the president when it's right for Arizona.

RELATED: Why Sinema said 'no,' then 'yes,' on Trump tax cut

"If it's good for us I'll say yes, if it's bad for us I'll say no," she said. "I don't really care whether or not its a Republican or Democratic issue. What Ic are about is whether it's right for Arizonan families and for everyday people."

The next senator for Arizona will be decided during the general election on Nov. 6.

© 2018 KPNX