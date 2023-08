Police said Pax Messery was last seen Tuesday in central Phoenix near 12th Street and Glendale Avenue.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.

According to police, Pax Messery was last seen Tuesday in central Phoenix near 12th Street and Glendale Avenue.

The child was possibly wearing a red or blue t-shirt and khaki shorts with black and red Nike shoes.

Pax is 4’1” tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a mole under his right eye.