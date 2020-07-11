Here's how Arizona Congress members are responding to Trump’s false election claims

In a speech Thursday night from the White House, Trump alleged unnamed opponents are trying to “steal” and “rig” the election.

In a speech Thursday night from the White House, Trump alleged unnamed opponents are trying to “steal” and “rig” the election. He falsely claimed he already won swing states where he is trailing, and he said mail-in balloting is corrupt, without citing evidence.

“I’m not going to comment on what I think is appropriate for the president of the United States to say. I wouldn’t get involved in that no matter who the president was,” said Arizona congresswoman Debbie Lesko, a Republican representing the west valley. “I’m not President Trump. I don’t talk like President Trump.”

A spokesperson for Republican David Schweikert issued a statement to 12 News that reads, “Congressman Schweikert understands there has been a lot of misinformation on voter fraud. He supports the integrity of the election and wants Maricopa County to continue to count their ballots.”

Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick says in part, “…it is important that we recognize the dangerous precedent of discrediting our election system when it’s not going in one’s favor.”

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted this afternoon, “Phoenix now! We will not let them steal our votes. #protectthevote “stopthecheating.”