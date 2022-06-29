Matt Salmon gives endorsement to Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona Governor

Following his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race on Tuesday, former Rep. Matt Salmon has given his endorsement to Karrin Taylor Robson.

PHOENIX — Former Congressman Matt Salmon has given his endorsement to Karrin Taylor Robson following his withdrawal from Arizona's gubernatorial race on Tuesday.

Salmon said in a press release on Wednesday, "I am proud to announce that I am endorsing Karrin Taylor Robson as the next governor of Arizona."

"To the Arizonans who supported my campaign: We may not have won this Republican primary," Salmon said, "but our shared values can still emerge victorious if we stand behind a candidate with the temperament and experience to govern Arizona. Karrin Taylor Robson is that candidate."

Salmon's decision to withdraw and subsequent endorsement has narrowed the options for the Republican primary election in August.

Primary ballots are mailed out next Wednesday, and Salmon's name will still appear on them. But he hopes pulling out now means voters will have enough time to learn he's no longer in the race.

"I look forward to putting the full weight of my support behind her candidacy."

