Decision 2022: Debate dates for Arizona’s governor race

The 2022 primary will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

PHOENIX — With Arizona’s primary election coming up, the leading candidates for the state’s biggest races will square off for a round of debates.

The debates include candidates running for the state’s highest elected office: governor.

Early voting and the sending of mail-in ballots, upon request, begins July 6.

Here’s how you can register to vote.

Gubernatorial race

Republican debate

Date: June 29 at 5 p.m. | Candidates: Kari Lake, Karrin Robson, Matt Salmon, Paola Tulliani, Scott Neely

Democratic debate

Date: June 30 at 5 p.m. | Candidates: Marco Lopez, (Katie Hobbs is not participating)

For more information about local legislative primary debates, click or tap here.

