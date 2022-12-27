Judge denies move for sanctions against Kari Lake

Although courts denied Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County's motion for sanctions against Lake, Hobbs was awarded roughly $33,000 after the trial.

PHOENIX — A judge has denied Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County's motions for sanctions against Kari Lake. However, Hobbs was awarded roughly $33,000 in the decision.

Judge Peter Thompson, who oversaw the recent two-day trial of Kari Lake's election-challenging lawsuit, found that Lake's claims were not brought before the court in bad faith.

"The Court agrees with [Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County's] statements that election contests are purely statutory and provide for limited form of relief," Judge Thompson said in Tuesday's release.

Judge Thompson reinforced his ruling that Lake did not present sufficient evidence to prove her claims that the 2022 election was maliciously interfered with, but said that her lawsuit was filed in good faith.

"There is no doubt that each side believes firmly in its position with great conviction. The fact that [Kari Lake] failed to meet the burden of clear and convincing evidence required[...] does not equate to a finding that her claims were, or were not, groundless and presented in bad faith."

Judge Thompson denied the motion for sanctions on those grounds.

However, Katie Hobbs was awarded roughly $33,000 in taxable costs and inspection fees following the trial. Those costs were awarded with interest.

After losing the gubernatorial race by roughly 17,000 votes, Lake filed two lawsuits aimed at overturning the election results and redoing the election in Maricopa County.

Of Lake's 10 claims, only two made it to trial after Judge Thompson dismissed the rest.

When the case went to trial, Judge Thompson ruled against Lake, confirming Hobbs as governor-elect.

Hobbs takes office as governor on Jan. 2. Lake said that she would appeal the court's decision.

You can read Judge Thompson's full ruling below:

