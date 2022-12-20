Judge declines to dismiss most counts in Abe Hamadeh's election challenge

Court hearings were held Tuesday to determine whether to toss Abe Hamadeh's challenge to Kris Mayes' victory in the attorney general's race.

PHOENIX — A Mohave County judge has rejected a request to dismiss most of the allegations in Abe Hamadeh's election contest and has scheduled an evidentiary hearing to take place Friday.

Judge Lee Jantzen released a ruling that dismissed only one out of the five counts listed in the Republican candidate's lawsuit against Democrat Kris Mayes. The four remaining counts alleging election malfeasance will be further litigated during a hearing Friday morning, the ruling states.

Hamadeh, who narrowly lost the state attorney general's race to Mayes by only 511 votes, was one of several Republicans who filed legal challenges against the results of the 2022 general election.

BREAKING Mohave County judge orders trial Friday for @AbrahamHamadeh election contest of @krismayes' victory in AZ attorney general's race. https://t.co/pnDa1mYb09 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 20, 2022

Late Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered a two-day trial Wednesday and Thursday on two of the ten claims Kari Lake made in contesting Democrat Katie Hobbs' 17,000-vote victory.

Secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem and Congressional candidate Jeff Zink filed a lawsuit earlier in the year to overturn the results of the November election.

In her ruling, Judge Melissa Julian granted Hobbs' motion to dismiss the election contest and confirmed the election of Fontes as Secretary of State.

