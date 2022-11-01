Here's where you can vote in Maricopa County this week

We have a simplified look at in-person voting locations and ballot boxes for your location.

PHOENIX — Election Day is just a week away, and we have a look at where you can cast your ballot if you're voting in person.

The November General Election is on Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to mail in your early ballots is Nov. 1. In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box until Nov. 4.

All in-person Vote Centers have drop boxes available for use. There are 18 drop box locations separate from Vote Centers. Two of those are open 24/7.

All information has been provided by the Maricopa County Elections Department.

You can find a full list of Maricopa County Vote Centers here.

Maricopa County Voters: Looking to vote in person? There are 57 voting locations open this week with zero wait times! Find the most convenient location by visiting https://t.co/8YEmXbWyRL! pic.twitter.com/FzbRhpvtwI — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) October 31, 2022

Vote Centers open this week

ASU Downtown Campus

522 N Central Ave, Phoenix, Az 85004





522 N Central Ave, Phoenix, Az 85004 ASU West Campus

4701 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, Az 85306





4701 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, Az 85306 Avondale City Hall

11465 W Civic Center Dr 200, Avondale, Az 85323





11465 W Civic Center Dr 200, Avondale, Az 85323 Buckeye City Hall

530 E Monroe Ave, Buckeye, Az 85326





530 E Monroe Ave, Buckeye, Az 85326 Communiversity

21740 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, Az 85142





21740 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, Az 85142 El Mirage City Hall

10000 N El Mirage Rd, El Mirage, Az 85335





10000 N El Mirage Rd, El Mirage, Az 85335 Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park Rec Ctr

8950 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85255





8950 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85255 Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center

900 E Juniper Ave, Gilbert, Az 85234





900 E Juniper Ave, Gilbert, Az 85234 Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center

4201 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85251





4201 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85251 Loyal Order Of The Moose Lodge

2401 E South Mountain Ave, Phoenix, Az 85042





2401 E South Mountain Ave, Phoenix, Az 85042 Surprise City Hall

16000 N Civic Center Plz, Surprise, Az 85374





16000 N Civic Center Plz, Surprise, Az 85374 Tolleson Council Chambers

9555 W Van Buren St, Tolleson, Az 85353





9555 W Van Buren St, Tolleson, Az 85353 Altrain Medical And Dental Assisting Academy

5750 W Thunderbird Rd D400, Glendale, Az 85306





5750 W Thunderbird Rd D400, Glendale, Az 85306 ASU Polytechnic Campus

5999 S Backus Mall, Mesa, Az 85212





5999 S Backus Mall, Mesa, Az 85212 ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (Free Parking)

400 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281





400 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281 Biltmore Fashion Park (Near Parking Garage)

2502 E Camelback Rd 102, Phoenix, Az 85016





2502 E Camelback Rd 102, Phoenix, Az 85016 Buckeye Fire Station

704 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr, Buckeye, Az 85396





704 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr, Buckeye, Az 85396 Carefree Town Council Center

33 Easy St, Carefree, Az 85377





33 Easy St, Carefree, Az 85377 Cave Creek Town Hall

37622 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, Az 85331





37622 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, Az 85331 Chandler City Hall

175 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, Az 85225





175 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, Az 85225 Chandler Unified School District Office

1525 W Frye Rd, Chandler, Az 85224





1525 W Frye Rd, Chandler, Az 85224 Chandler/Gilbert Community College

2626 E Pecos Rd, Chandler, Az 85225





2626 E Pecos Rd, Chandler, Az 85225 Dayspring United Methodist Church

1365 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, Az 85284





1365 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, Az 85284 Deer Valley Unified School District Office

20402 N 15Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85027





20402 N 15Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85027 El Tianguis Mercado

9201 S Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, Az 85283





9201 S Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, Az 85283 Envision Community Center

3930 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85205





3930 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85205 Estrella Mountain Community College

3000 N Dysart Rd A, Avondale, Az 85392





3000 N Dysart Rd A, Avondale, Az 85392 Fountain Hills Community Center

13001 N La Montana Dr, Fountain Hills, Az 85268





13001 N La Montana Dr, Fountain Hills, Az 85268 Gila Bend School District

308 N Martin Ave, Gila Bend, Az 85337





308 N Martin Ave, Gila Bend, Az 85337 Glendale Community College/Student Union

6000 W Olive Ave Su, Glendale, Az 85302





6000 W Olive Ave Su, Glendale, Az 85302 Glendale Mission And Ministry Center

6242 N 59Th Ave, Glendale, Az 85301





6242 N 59Th Ave, Glendale, Az 85301 Goodyear City Hall

190 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, Az 85338





190 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, Az 85338 Goodyear City Hall (New)

1900 N Civic Sq, Goodyear, Az 85395





1900 N Civic Sq, Goodyear, Az 85395 Granada West Elementary School

3232 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, Az 85017





3232 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, Az 85017 Horizon Presbyterian Church

1401 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, Az 85048





1401 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, Az 85048 Islamic Community Center Of Phoenix

2515 W Orangewood Ave, Phoenix, Az 85051





2515 W Orangewood Ave, Phoenix, Az 85051 Knights Of Pythias Lodge

1606 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281





1606 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281 Liberty Elementary School District Office

19871 W Fremont Rd, Buckeye, Az 85326





19871 W Fremont Rd, Buckeye, Az 85326 Litchfield School District Support Services Bldg A

18921 W Thomas Rd, Litchfield Park, Az 85340





18921 W Thomas Rd, Litchfield Park, Az 85340 Maryvale Bridge United Methodist Church

4802 N 59Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85033





4802 N 59Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85033 Mesa Community College At Red Mtn

7110 E Mckellips Rd, Mesa, Az 85207





7110 E Mckellips Rd, Mesa, Az 85207 Mountain Park Health Center

325 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, Az 85042





325 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, Az 85042 Outlets At Anthem

4250 W Anthem Way 110, Phoenix, Az 85086





4250 W Anthem Way 110, Phoenix, Az 85086 Paradise Valley Community College

18401 N 32Nd St, Phoenix, Az 85032





18401 N 32Nd St, Phoenix, Az 85032 Paradise Valley Town Hall

6401 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, Az 85253





6401 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, Az 85253 Radiant Church Sun City

10701 W Boswell Blvd, Sun City, Az 85373





10701 W Boswell Blvd, Sun City, Az 85373 San Tan Village (Near Harkins)

2270 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, Az 85295





2270 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, Az 85295 Save The Family

129 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85201





129 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85201 Shadow Rock Congregational Church

12861 N 8Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85029





12861 N 8Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85029 South Phoenix Baptist Church

2006 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, Az 85040





2006 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, Az 85040 Tempe History Museum

809 E Southern Ave, Tempe, Az 85282





809 E Southern Ave, Tempe, Az 85282 Tempe Mountain Park Health Center

1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, Az 85282





1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, Az 85282 Union Elementary School/District Office

3834 S 91St Ave, Tolleson, Az 85353





3834 S 91St Ave, Tolleson, Az 85353 West Valley Unitarian Universalist Church

5904 W Cholla St, Glendale, Az 85304





5904 W Cholla St, Glendale, Az 85304 Wickenburg Community Center

160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, Az 85390





160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, Az 85390 Youngtown Clubhouse

12033 N Clubhouse Sq, Youngtown, Az 85363

Decision 2022