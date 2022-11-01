Here's where you can vote in Maricopa County this week

PHOENIX — Election Day is just a week away, and we have a look at where you can cast your ballot if you're voting in person.
The November General Election is on Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to mail in your early ballots is Nov. 1. In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box until Nov. 4.
All in-person Vote Centers have drop boxes available for use. There are 18 drop box locations separate from Vote Centers. Two of those are open 24/7.
All information has been provided by the Maricopa County Elections Department.
You can find a full list of Maricopa County Vote Centers here.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
Vote Centers open this week
- ASU Downtown Campus
522 N Central Ave, Phoenix, Az 85004
- ASU West Campus
4701 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, Az 85306
- Avondale City Hall
11465 W Civic Center Dr 200, Avondale, Az 85323
- Buckeye City Hall
530 E Monroe Ave, Buckeye, Az 85326
- Communiversity
21740 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, Az 85142
- El Mirage City Hall
10000 N El Mirage Rd, El Mirage, Az 85335
- Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park Rec Ctr
8950 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85255
- Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center
900 E Juniper Ave, Gilbert, Az 85234
- Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center
4201 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85251
- Loyal Order Of The Moose Lodge
2401 E South Mountain Ave, Phoenix, Az 85042
- Surprise City Hall
16000 N Civic Center Plz, Surprise, Az 85374
- Tolleson Council Chambers
9555 W Van Buren St, Tolleson, Az 85353
- Altrain Medical And Dental Assisting Academy
5750 W Thunderbird Rd D400, Glendale, Az 85306
- ASU Polytechnic Campus
5999 S Backus Mall, Mesa, Az 85212
- ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (Free Parking)
400 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281
- Biltmore Fashion Park (Near Parking Garage)
2502 E Camelback Rd 102, Phoenix, Az 85016
- Buckeye Fire Station
704 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr, Buckeye, Az 85396
- Carefree Town Council Center
33 Easy St, Carefree, Az 85377
- Cave Creek Town Hall
37622 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, Az 85331
- Chandler City Hall
175 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, Az 85225
- Chandler Unified School District Office
1525 W Frye Rd, Chandler, Az 85224
- Chandler/Gilbert Community College
2626 E Pecos Rd, Chandler, Az 85225
- Dayspring United Methodist Church
1365 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, Az 85284
- Deer Valley Unified School District Office
20402 N 15Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85027
- El Tianguis Mercado
9201 S Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, Az 85283
- Envision Community Center
3930 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85205
- Estrella Mountain Community College
3000 N Dysart Rd A, Avondale, Az 85392
- Fountain Hills Community Center
13001 N La Montana Dr, Fountain Hills, Az 85268
- Gila Bend School District
308 N Martin Ave, Gila Bend, Az 85337
- Glendale Community College/Student Union
6000 W Olive Ave Su, Glendale, Az 85302
- Glendale Mission And Ministry Center
6242 N 59Th Ave, Glendale, Az 85301
- Goodyear City Hall
190 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, Az 85338
- Goodyear City Hall (New)
1900 N Civic Sq, Goodyear, Az 85395
- Granada West Elementary School
3232 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, Az 85017
- Horizon Presbyterian Church
1401 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, Az 85048
- Islamic Community Center Of Phoenix
2515 W Orangewood Ave, Phoenix, Az 85051
- Knights Of Pythias Lodge
1606 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281
- Liberty Elementary School District Office
19871 W Fremont Rd, Buckeye, Az 85326
- Litchfield School District Support Services Bldg A
18921 W Thomas Rd, Litchfield Park, Az 85340
- Maryvale Bridge United Methodist Church
4802 N 59Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85033
- Mesa Community College At Red Mtn
7110 E Mckellips Rd, Mesa, Az 85207
- Mountain Park Health Center
325 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, Az 85042
- Outlets At Anthem
4250 W Anthem Way 110, Phoenix, Az 85086
- Paradise Valley Community College
18401 N 32Nd St, Phoenix, Az 85032
- Paradise Valley Town Hall
6401 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, Az 85253
- Radiant Church Sun City
10701 W Boswell Blvd, Sun City, Az 85373
- San Tan Village (Near Harkins)
2270 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, Az 85295
- Save The Family
129 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85201
- Shadow Rock Congregational Church
12861 N 8Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85029
- South Phoenix Baptist Church
2006 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, Az 85040
- Tempe History Museum
809 E Southern Ave, Tempe, Az 85282
- Tempe Mountain Park Health Center
1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, Az 85282
- Union Elementary School/District Office
3834 S 91St Ave, Tolleson, Az 85353
- West Valley Unitarian Universalist Church
5904 W Cholla St, Glendale, Az 85304
- Wickenburg Community Center
160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, Az 85390
- Youngtown Clubhouse
12033 N Clubhouse Sq, Youngtown, Az 85363
Decision 2022
Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.