Decision 2022

Here's where you can vote in Maricopa County this week

We have a simplified look at in-person voting locations and ballot boxes for your location.

PHOENIX — Election Day is just a week away, and we have a look at where you can cast your ballot if you're voting in person.

The November General Election is on Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to mail in your early ballots is Nov. 1. In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box until Nov. 4.

All in-person Vote Centers have drop boxes available for use. There are 18 drop box locations separate from Vote Centers. Two of those are open 24/7.

All information has been provided by the Maricopa County Elections Department.

You can find a full list of Maricopa County Vote Centers here.

Vote Centers open this week

  • ASU Downtown Campus
    522 N Central Ave, Phoenix, Az 85004

  • ASU West Campus
    4701 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, Az 85306

  • Avondale City Hall
    11465 W Civic Center Dr 200, Avondale, Az 85323

  • Buckeye City Hall
    530 E Monroe Ave, Buckeye, Az 85326

  • Communiversity
    21740 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, Az 85142

  • El Mirage City Hall
    10000 N El Mirage Rd, El Mirage, Az 85335

  • Florence Ely  Nelson Desert Park Rec Ctr
    8950 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85255

  • Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center
    900 E Juniper Ave, Gilbert, Az 85234

  • Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center
    4201 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, Az 85251

  •  Loyal Order Of The Moose Lodge
    2401 E South Mountain Ave, Phoenix, Az 85042

  • Surprise City Hall
    16000 N Civic Center Plz, Surprise, Az 85374

  • Tolleson Council Chambers
    9555 W Van Buren St, Tolleson, Az 85353

  • Altrain Medical And Dental Assisting Academy
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd D400, Glendale, Az 85306

  • ASU Polytechnic Campus
    5999 S Backus Mall, Mesa, Az 85212

  • ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (Free Parking)
    400 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281

  • Biltmore Fashion Park  (Near Parking Garage)
    2502 E Camelback Rd 102, Phoenix, Az 85016

  • Buckeye Fire Station
    704 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr, Buckeye, Az 85396

  • Carefree Town Council Center
    33 Easy St, Carefree, Az 85377

  • Cave Creek Town Hall
    37622 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, Az 85331

  • Chandler City Hall
    175 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, Az 85225

  • Chandler Unified School District Office
    1525 W Frye Rd, Chandler, Az 85224

  • Chandler/Gilbert Community College
    2626 E Pecos Rd, Chandler, Az 85225

  • Dayspring United Methodist Church
    1365 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, Az 85284

  • Deer Valley Unified School District Office
    20402 N 15Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85027

  • El Tianguis Mercado
    9201 S Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe, Az 85283

  • Envision Community Center
    3930 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85205

  • Estrella Mountain Community College
    3000 N Dysart Rd A, Avondale, Az 85392

  • Fountain Hills Community Center
    13001 N La Montana Dr, Fountain Hills, Az 85268

  • Gila Bend School District
    308 N Martin Ave, Gila Bend, Az 85337

  • Glendale Community College/Student Union
    6000 W Olive Ave Su, Glendale, Az 85302

  • Glendale Mission And Ministry Center
    6242 N 59Th Ave, Glendale, Az 85301

  • Goodyear City Hall
    190 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, Az 85338

  • Goodyear City Hall (New)
    1900 N Civic Sq, Goodyear, Az 85395

  • Granada West Elementary School
    3232 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, Az 85017

  • Horizon Presbyterian Church
    1401 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, Az 85048

  • Islamic Community Center Of Phoenix
    2515 W Orangewood Ave, Phoenix, Az 85051

  • Knights Of Pythias Lodge
    1606 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, Az 85281

  • Liberty Elementary School District Office
    19871 W Fremont Rd, Buckeye, Az 85326

  • Litchfield School District Support Services Bldg A
    18921 W Thomas Rd, Litchfield Park, Az 85340

  • Maryvale Bridge United Methodist Church
    4802 N 59Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85033

  • Mesa Community College At Red Mtn
    7110 E Mckellips Rd, Mesa, Az 85207

  • Mountain Park Health Center
    325 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, Az 85042

  • Outlets At Anthem
    4250 W Anthem Way 110, Phoenix, Az 85086

  • Paradise Valley Community College
    18401 N 32Nd St, Phoenix, Az 85032

  • Paradise Valley Town Hall
    6401 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, Az 85253

  • Radiant Church Sun City
    10701 W Boswell Blvd, Sun City, Az 85373

  • San Tan Village (Near Harkins)
    2270 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, Az 85295

  • Save The Family
    129 E University Dr, Mesa, Az 85201

  • Shadow Rock Congregational Church
    12861 N 8Th Ave, Phoenix, Az 85029

  • South Phoenix Baptist Church
    2006 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, Az 85040

  • Tempe History Museum
    809 E Southern Ave, Tempe, Az 85282

  • Tempe Mountain Park Health Center
    1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, Az 85282

  • Union Elementary School/District Office
    3834 S 91St Ave, Tolleson, Az 85353

  • West Valley Unitarian Universalist Church
    5904 W Cholla St, Glendale, Az 85304

  • Wickenburg Community Center
    160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, Az 85390

  • Youngtown Clubhouse
    12033 N Clubhouse Sq, Youngtown, Az 85363   

