Here's how to track when your ballot is counted in the Arizona 2022 election

Both the Secretary of State's office and the Maricopa County Elections Department offer tools to see where your ballot is in the voting process.

Election Day is Tuesday, but most of the state has already cast a ballot. According to the Citizen's Clean Elections Commission, roughly 80% of Arizona voters choose to vote by mail.

If you're one of the many Arizonans who has taken advantage of this service, we have a look at how you can track the status of your ballot as we near Election Day.

The Secretary of State's website offers an online system to check the status of your ballot after you send it off. Just visit the webpage and select the 'Check the Status of your Ballot-by-Mail/Early Ballot' option.

From there, all you need to do is enter your county, last name, date of birth, and identification method.

Under the Ballot-by-Mail Search Results page, you'll be able to see when your ballot was mailed to you and when it was returned. The 'Ballot Status' box will tell you if your ballot has been accepted yet.

And if you live in Maricopa County, the Maricopa County Elections Department offers live tracking updates with email or text notifications.

Early voters will be notified when their ballot is prepared, mailed, received, verified, and counted, according to the website. In-person voters can also get alerts when they cast a ballot at the polls.

Voters can sign up on the department's website or by texting 'JOIN' to 628-683.

You can search for the nearest Vote Center to cast your ballot in person on the Maricopa County Elections Department website.

