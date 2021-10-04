Ducey frees Arizona businesses from complying with mask requirements, but the law won’t take effect for months

The effective date could be sometime in late summer or early fall.

PHOENIX — Arizona businesses won't have to follow their communities' mask requirements under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey.

But there's a big catch, the law will take effect three months after the current legislative session ends. So, the effective date could be sometime in late summer or early fall.

Ducey lifted the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions in March and blocked local governments from imposing their own mask mandates.

However, Phoenix, Tucson and Tempe leaders have defied his order and kept mask mandates in place in their cities.

Ducey has maintained that Arizonans should practice good judgment when it comes to wearing masks.

It’s something that health leaders across the world and the CDC have urged as the pandemic continues despite rapidly increasing vaccinations.

