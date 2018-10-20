Senator Bernie Sanders is campaigning at Arizona's largest college campuses Tuesday on behalf of the Democratic candidate for Arizona's governor.

Sanders is joining the campaign for David Garcia for two Get Out the Vote rallies: the first at University of Arizona and the second at Arizona State.

UofA Young Democrats is hosting Sanders, Garcia, and Congressman Raul Grijalva, as well as Nina Turner, President of Our Revolution.

The UA rally is at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Jefferson Field. Doors open at 10 a.m. Voters can RSVP here.

The ASU rally is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Student Pavilion near the center of campus. Doors open at 3 p.m. Voters can RSVP for that rally here.

