WATCH LIVE: Arizona's Mark Kelly to be sworn in to United States Senate

Former astronaut Mark Kelly will be sworn into the United States Senate on Wednesday afternoon, four weeks after the Democrat won the race for Arizona's second U.S. Senate seat against incumbent Republican Martha McSally.

Kelly will have a one-month head start on other freshman senators.

State law and Senate rules allowed for the early swearing-in of the winner of a special election after Arizona's election results were made official on Nov. 30.

The ceremony in Washington D.C. is expected to begin at 12 p.m. Arizona time.

Kelly’s victory over McSally came in a special election to fill the remaining two years of the late John McCain’s Senate term.

The Senate will have a 52-48 Republican majority once Kelly takes McSally’s place.

Kelly will have to run for re-election in 2022.

Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will give Arizona two Democratic Senate seats for the first time in 48 years.

Kelly defeated McSally by 78,806 votes in the race for the U.S. Senate seat, finishing with 51.16% of the total vote.

McSally formally conceded the race on Nov. 13, ten days after Election Day.

Kelly joined Team 12's Brahm Resnik on Sunday Square Off in November after the Senator-elect visited the floor of the United States Senate.

“That was actually a ‘moment’ for me,” Arizona’s new senator-elect, a veteran of four space shuttle missions, said on a recent “Sunday Square Off.”

The reality of his new job also set in during Kelly’s D.C. orientation trip.