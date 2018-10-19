The fate of several props on the Arizona ballot will be decided on Nov. 6, including that of Proposition 125.

The Prop is the next step of Prop 124, which passed in Arizona during the 2016 election.

What would Prop 125 do for Arizona?

The purpose of Prop 125 is to amend to the Arizona Constitution in regards to pension plans for state employees. State retirement plans around the country continue to be in danger, and Arizona has two state-run pension funds that are having financial issues.

If Prop 125 passes, it would change the benefits of elected officials and correctional officers by adjusting their benefits on a cost-of-living basis rather than permanent changes.

In 2016, Prop 124 passed easily, which was the first step in stabilizing the state pension issues by decreasing the benefits of police officers, firefighters and lawmakers.

What are supporters of Prop 125 saying?

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed the board of trustees, which is in favor of Prop 125. It says if Prop 125 passes, it is estimated to save taxpayers around $275 million over the next several decades, creating revenue for roads, infrastructure, education and public safety.

Additionally, the passage of Prop 125 is supposed to shore up Arizona's underfunded Elected Officials’ Retirement Plan and the Corrections Officer Retirement Plan.

What are opponents of Prop 125 saying?

A "no" vote on Prop 125 keeps the benefits how they are, at 4 percent, without changing them for cost of living adjustments.

Opponents are saying that workers, especially correctional officers, signed onto their jobs with the promise of a specific benefits package and pension plan and that agreement should be honored.

"This job class is one of the lowest paid in law enforcement, and the promise of a good pension plan is why people put up with some of the worst job conditions in any field," said Eric Hahn of Tucson, whose argument appears in the state's official voting guide.

