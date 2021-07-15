Judge to hear bid to extradite Phoenix driving school owner accused of killing Iraqi police officers

PHOENIX — An Arizona judge will hold a hearing Thursday over whether to sign off on a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on murder charges.
Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri is charged in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group.
Ahmed is an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015.
Ahmed has denied involvement in the killings and being a member of a terror group.
His lawyer said Ahmed would likely face execution if he were forced back to Iraq.
