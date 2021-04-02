11 Iranians arrested by Yuma border patrol agents crossing into US from Mexico

The group that was arrested included nine adults and two children from Iran.

YUMA, Ariz. — Border patrol agents from Yuma arrested a group of 11 people, including two children, after they crossed illegally into the United States from Mexico Monday evening.

Agents found the group near San Luis, Arizona, on a bridge near County 21st Street and the Salinity Canal around 6 p.m.

The group was arrested and taken to Yuma Station for processing.

There were five women, ages 28, 30, 35, 35 and 37, arrested. Four men, ages 24, 31, 36 and 43, were taken into custody along with two boys, ages 10 and 2. These people had previously lived in Iran.

Customs and Border Protection says Iran is considered a "special interest country." This means it is a country known to harbor terrorists and terrorist organizations, according to a United States Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

The spokesperson said it is not yet clear why the group was attempting to get into the United States, they have yet to be fully processed and interviewed.

Agents are still working to determine how they got to Mexico to cross into the U.S.

"Yuma Sector agents regularly encounter people from all over the world, including Special Interest Countries," a statement from Yuma Sector Border Patrol said.

Yuma agents apprehended eight Iranians in 2020. A spokesperson said these people were not suspected to be terrorists.