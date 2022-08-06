Worker attacked by warthog at Out Of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde

The worker was attacked while she was cleaning the animal's enclosure, according to the park's owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A worker at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde is recovering after she was attacked by a warthog Wednesday afternoon.

The worker was attacked while she was cleaning the animal's enclosure, according to the park's owner, Dean Harrison.

Harrison said the woman was impaled by the warthog's tusk, causing lacerations on her arm and leg. She was transported to the hospital to be treated for the injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Park officials said the warthog is a younger male and these animals can get aggressive at this age and called the attack a learning experience for the entire staff.

Up to Speed