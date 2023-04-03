Evacuations underway in Cochise County due to brush fire

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Evacuations are underway in southern Arizona due to a brush fire exhibiting "erratic fire behavior," according to the Arizona Bureau of Land Management.
The agency said parts of Hereford and Palominas roads have been ordered to evacuate due to the fire.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has already evacuated Copper Glance Road and Palominas Road east and south of Hereford Road.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the fire is "still in progress estimated at approximately 500 acres, still active on the North East side."
Highway 92, Palominas Road, and Hereford Road are all closed, the agency said.
People in other nearby areas are being told to be on alert and ready to evacuate.
The sheriff's office is posting updates about the fire on its Facebook page as news situations arise with the fire.
Wildfire Go-Kit:
Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.
An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.
Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.
Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.
The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
- Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information
- Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container
- Signal flare
The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.
