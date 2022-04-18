Wildfire burning near Prescott forces evacuations

The Crooks Fire is burning about 10 miles south of Prescott and 2 miles north of Palace Station.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Some Yavapai County communities were ordered to evacuate on Monday, April 18 and several more were warned to get ready to leave due to a fast-growing wildfire.

The Crooks Fire has destroyed at least 500 acres of land and is 0% contained as of 6 p.m., according to the forestry service.

The fire is burning about 10 miles south of Prescott and 2 miles north of Palace Station in the Prescott National Forest.

Forest officials said the fire is burning through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer.



Officials said resources including fire crews, engines, and aircraft are on scene and have been ordered to fight the fire. Smoke may be visible from multiple locations including Chino Valley, Mayer, and Prescott Valley.

The following communities are under a “GO” order, meaning people should evacuate immediately.

Camp Kiva

Mt. Tridal

Officials said a shelter has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The following communities are under a “SET” order, meaning there is a major fire danger in the area.

Hopper’s Retreat

Evan’s Cabin

Potato Patch

Lower Wolf Creek

Groom Creek and Groom Creek camps

The following communities are under a “READY” order, meaning people should prepare for a possible threat.

None, as of Monday afternoon

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

The following roads have been closed due to the fire:

Goodwin Road - Crown King to Senator Highway

Walker Rd is blocked at Senator Highway

Lower Wolf Creek Road blocked at Senator Highway

Big Bug Mesa blocked at Goodwin Road

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MANDATORY EVACUATION OREDERED -CODE RED IS ACTIVE"GO" EVAC: A MANDATORY

EVAC ISSUED FOR RESIDENTS LOCATED NEAR MT UNION AND CAMP KIPPA. SIGNIFICANT DANGER TO YOU; GATHER NECESSARY ITEMS AND GO. SHELTER HAS BEEN SET UP AT FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER IN PV https://t.co/LjuL5wpPAZ — Yavapai Co Sheriff's Office (@YavapaiSheriff) April 19, 2022

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

Up to Speed