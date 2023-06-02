Miller Fire closes some Sedona hiking trails

It's burning in the Secret Mountain Wilderness of the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District.

SEDONA, Ariz. — A wildfire dubbed the Miller Fire is forcing some trails to close in Sedona.

Trail closures:

Secret Canyon Trail #121

HS Canyon Trail #50

David Miller Trail #164

Bear Sign Trail #59

Dry Creek Trail #52

Long Canyon Trail #122

National Forest officials said low flames remain smoldering and creeping in the area. Crews are planning to place a long-term fire monitoring camera along the north rim of Secret Canyon over the weekend.

The fire was reported on May 20 and confirmed by fire officials on May 22 because of weather conditions.

The approximately 30-acre fire is now 31% contained. There are no structures threatened at this time.

#MillerFire update in #Sedona: With minimal active fire activity, low flames remain smoldering and creeping. Our crews... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Coconino National Forest on Friday, June 2, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare