Loop 101 ramps to SR51 closed as crews battle brush fire

Highway cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation show small flames and moderate smoke.

PHOENIX — Ramps to State Route 51 from Loop 101 in north Phoenix are closed as crews battle a brush fire.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire is about 3 acres and is moving west toward the 101. Firefighters are using brush trucks and tankers, along with support from fire apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

It's unclear what ignited the fire.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as new information is released.

Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire located near the SR 51 and the 101. The wind driven fire has consumed 3 acres and is moving west towards the 101. Firefighters are utilizing brush trucks and tankers to extinguish this fire. pic.twitter.com/Q5McdW7kgD — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 31, 2023

UPDATE: Loop 101 Pima westbound to State Route 51 southbound: A fire has CLOSED the transition ramp. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 31, 2023

