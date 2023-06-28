Phoenix City Council votes to raise water rates

The City of Phoenix's water rate increase delivers a new message to homeowners: If you don't conserve water, you'll pay more.

PHOENIX — In a 7-2 vote, the Phoenix City Council approved a boost in water rates Wednesday night.



The City of Phoenix's water rate increase delivers a new message to homeowners: If you don't conserve water, you'll pay more.

The City Council voted Wednesday to boost water rates three times over 18 months, with an additional monthly surcharge if customers exceed a set water allowance.

Phoenix Water Director Troy Hayes said this is the first time that the city is using water pricing as a tool to influence water use.

"The strongest signal you can have about water conservation is that price signal," Hayes said in an interview Tuesday.

The water shortage on the Colorado River has forced cities in the Phoenix area to adopt drought contingency plans that force them to carefully manage their water use.

Starting in October, Phoenix homeowners would pay a $4-a-month surcharge if their water use exceeds a set amount. Right now, most Phoenix homes exceed that water allowance.

The surcharge would be coupled with a big boost in water rates: 6.5% in October, then another 6.5% six months later, in March 2024, and a 13% hike in March 2025.

"The biggest reason is just the cost of doing business," Hayes said.

The costs of raw water, the chemicals to treat it and the people who work for the water department are all going up, he said.

With rates likely to rise, here's how to save money on your water bill:

Figure out how much water your lawn really needs. Many residents overwater the yard.

You could get rid of the lawn and go with xeriscaping.

Check your home for water leaks. Gurgling toilets are trying to tell you something.

The city estimates the combination of fixing leaks and fine-tuning watering should enable water users to avoid the water surcharge.

Look for more information from the city in the next two months on cash incentives to replace a high-flow toilet or buy irrigation controllers.

NOW Phoenix City Council votes 7-2 for steep water rate hikes over 18 months & new surcharge for failing to conserve water. 1st use of pricing to influence usage.

▶️6.5% in Oct '23 & March '24, 13% in March '25

▶️$4/month surcharge if usage above set amount. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) June 29, 2023

Up to Speed