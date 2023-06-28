Phoenix resident to conserve water or face fines, depending on city council's Wednesday vote

Meeting Wednesday will decide on proposal for three rate increases in 18-month period.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix's proposed water rate increase is delivering a new message to homeowners: If you don't conserve water, you'll pay more for it.

The City Council will vote Wednesday on boosting water rates three times over an 18-month period, with an additional monthly surcharge if customers exceed a set water allowance.

Phoenix Water Director Troy Hayes says this is the first time that the city is using water pricing as a tool to influence water use.

"The strongest signal you can have about water conservation is that price signal," Hayes said in an interview Tuesday.

The water shortage on the Colorado River has forced cities in the Phoenix area to adopt drought contingency plans that force them to carefully manage their water use.

Starting in October, Phoenix homeowners would pay a $4-a-month surcharge their water use exceeds a set amount. Right now, most Phoenix homes exceed that water allowance.

The surcharge would be coupled with a big boost in water rates: 6.5 percent in October, then another 6.5 percent six months later, in March 2024, and a 13 percent hike in March 2025.

"The biggest reason is just the cost of doing business," Hayes said.

The costs of raw water, the chemicals to treat it and the people who work for the water department are all going up, he said.

With rates likely to rise, here's how to save money on your water bill:

Figure out how much water your lawn really needs. Many residents overwater the yard.

You could get rid of the lawn and go with xeriscaping.

Check your home for water leaks. Gurgling toilets are trying to tell you something.

The city estimates that the combination of fixing leaks and fine-tuning watering should enable water users to avoid the water surcharge.

Look for more information from the city in the next two months on cash incentives to replace a high-flow toilet or buy irrigation controllers.

A public hearing on the water rates will be held at the City Council's 2:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday, in the council chambers at Jefferson and 3rd Avenue.

Water Wars