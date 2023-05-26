Child in serious condition after being pulled from Tempe pool, firefighters say

Fire crews were called to an apartment complex near Kyrene Road and Southern Avenue around 3 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A child is in serious condition after being pulled out of an apartment complex pool by family members, according to Tempe firefighters.

Officials said fire crews were called to the complex near Mill Road and Southern Avenue around 3 p.m.

Emergency crews found family members performing compressions on a 2-3-year-old child when they arrived.

Firefighters said the child was breathing on its own but was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It's unknown at this time how long the child was in the water before being pulled from the pool.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

