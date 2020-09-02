GLENDALE, Ariz. — A house in Glendale was consumed by fire on Saturday, resulting in a total loss, according to Glendale Fire Department.

There were two occupants, a man and a woman, in the house when it caught fire, Glendale FD stated. According to authorities, the woman was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation while the man was uninjured.

The fire department stated that firefighters arrived to the reported fully involved house fire at around 3pm.

According to a post from Glendale FD's Facebook page, crews were able to keep the fire contained and stop it from spreading to other homes.

Authorities stated that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

