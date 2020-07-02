TEMPE, Ariz. — More than three dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Tempe on Friday afternoon.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the 8th floor, according to the Tempe Fire Department.

Fire and medical units from Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa responded to the fire call at Mill Avenue and University Drive.

Firefighters say they found food burning on the stove in one unit. The building's sprinklers went off and kept the fire from spreading. Fire officials say the sprinklers caused water damage in some units.

The high-rise is an Arizona State University building.

About 40 people from 16 different units are unable to return to their apartment, according to ASU's maintenance department.

No injuries were reported.

ASU's Fire Marshal Office is investigating.

