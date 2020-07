The ticket was sold at the Circle K located near 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler.

PHOENIX — Check your lottery tickets: You could be a multimillionaire and not even know it.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, a winning $3.2 million The Pick ticket was drawn Wednesday.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers.