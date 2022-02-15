What are they building? Take a look at Paradise Valley Mall's redevelopment plans

One of the Valley’s most popular shopping destinations is slated to get a fresh new look that will incorporate retail, entertainment and luxury housing.

RED Development, a Phoenix-based real estate company, announced on Tuesday new details about Paradise Valley Mall’s redevelopment project, including the project’s new name and logo.

The massive update is currently underway at the 100+ acre site at Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road in Phoenix.

The company said the project will be named “PV." The site will have a new logo that was inspired by the Union Jack entry cubes, an original architectural element of Paradise Valley Mall from the 1970s.

Phase one of PV will open in mid-2024 and include a 400-resident apartment building, a Whole Foods Market, a new Harkins dine-in luxury theater concept, and three upscale restaurants that the company said will be announced soon.

Phase one will also include an expansive 3+ acre central park with walking paths. The park will have also have a pavilion for performances, events, and community activities.

“This is the first of many exciting announcements planned and we look forward to seeing these phase one tenants embark on construction,” said Phoenix City Councilwoman Deb Stark.

The company said the next phases of the property will include office, additional retail and residential, hospitality, and entertainment concepts.

For more information about PV, visit pvPHX.com.

