Rezoning request to redevelop Paradise Valley Mall approved

The approved mixed-use development includes retail shops, a grocery store, restaurants and high-rise multi-family housing.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved a rezoning request that will redevelop the Paradise Valley Mall in northeast Phoenix.

The council voted on the issue Wednesday.

The approved mixed-use development includes retail shops, a grocery store, restaurants, high-rise multi-family housing with a maximum 120 feet in height, office space and self-storage.

The 92-acre site will be developed in phases and will promote walkability and connectivity with pedestrian paths and common areas.

Phoenix officials said the Mesquite Library is not part of the redevelopment and will remain in its location.