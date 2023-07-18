260K voters in Maricopa County to receive new voter ID cards

The new cards should arrive by next week, according to officials.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Some voters in Maricopa County will get new voter identification cards.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer made the announcement on Tuesday.

In a news release, Richer said 260,000 voters in Maricopa County will receive cards because boundaries in the five Board of Supervisor districts and the City of Surprise have been updated.

“The new ID cards will look exactly like the regular cards but will include a note that indicates the boundary changes," said Richer.

Richer encouraged voters to visit BeBallotReady.Vote to check their registration information.

You can see the new boundaries map for the Board of Supervisors by clicking here. The changes were approved on June 30. It goes into effect in January 2024.

The map for new boundaries in Surprise can be found here. It was effective on July 7.

