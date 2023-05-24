Vandals destroy cacti in Sunnyslope

Norton Vista residents were using cacti to help clean and beautify abandoned alleyways.

PHOENIX — People in one Sunnyslope neighborhood are trying to clean up their alleyways and make their community look better.

“It’s kind of abandoned but it’s being used by more and more of the transient/homeless population. Who are camping back here. A lot of drug activity back here,” said Lily Williams, a member of the Norton Vista Neighborhood Association.

People in the neighborhood began to beautify some of the alleyways that run between the homes with new rocks and cacti to hopefully deter some of those passing through.

“A lot of xeriscape desert plants that are prickly, kind of nauseous you don’t want to get near it. At the same time, it’s pretty. So, it’s sort of like having bars without having bars,” said Williams.

Unfortunately, someone tore out some of the cacti.

“I think in this space we had about eight,” said Williams.

Now all that hard work lies broken along the path.

“Sometimes, we stay an hour or two. So, it not, not right,” said Pastor Humberto Juarez. His Light of the World Church members have participated in the beautifying project.

Undeterred, the residents will replace the lost cacti, they just need help.

“If anyone has any tall cuttings of Estrella, organ pipe or even ocotillo or something like that,” said Williams. “We’re trying to bring in the positive things we want to see and hopefully that will diminish some of the negative stuff.”

If you would like to help, email: Norton Vista Neighborhood Association at nortonvista85020@gmail.com

