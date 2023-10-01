'I enjoyed every moment of being with him': Valley parents made sure their baby felt love before passing away

“I was with him the entire time, and I enjoyed every moment of being with him,” said Luca's mom, Celeste Lopez.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — When the Vasquez family opened Tacos Califia in downtown Tempe – they knew running a small business would be a lot of work.

They didn’t anticipate a life-changing experience

“The happiest baby. He was always smiling, giggling, laughing,” said Celeste Lopez.

Two weeks after signing the lease to open the taqueria – baby Luca was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Always had a smile on his face through all the chemo. The bone marrow transplant. All his procedures. Nothing bothered him more than his teething when his two teeth came in,” said Lopez, Luca’s mother.

His parents, Celeste and Christian, spent eight months showering him with love at Phoenix Children’s.

“I always tried to stay happy. There was a smile on my face. Always positive. He lived his whole life with happiness and joy,” said Lopez.

Sadly – little Luca passed away on New Year’s Day.

“I think just holding him. I definitely, miss that,” said Lopez.

Through all the tough times - the community came to their support.

“I was with him the entire time, and I enjoyed every moment of being with him,” said Lopez.

The family will be putting on a fundraiser at Tacos Calafia in downtown Tempe for the Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels - a non-profit organization that helps families with children battling cancer.

The fundraiser is Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Tacos Calafia's Tempe location at 414 S. Mill Avenue.

Related Articles Mesa Eastmark High School's Kevin Winegar in a fight of his own after championship win

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.