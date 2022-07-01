900 donors needed for Arizona's largest blood drive on July 2-3

Vitalant is asking Valley residents to declare independence from blood shortages by donating at the Saving Arizona blood drive July 2 and 3.

PHOENIX — In the midst of a critical blood shortage, blood organizations are calling on Valley residents to donate at the Saving Blood drive over Independence Day weekend.

Vitalant and other organizations in the Phoenix metro area are teaming up to host Arizona's largest blood drive on July 2-3.

The Independence Day holiday timeframe is the lowest week of the summer for donations, according to Vitalant. Type O blood supplies remain 50% below required levels.

Here are the details for the two blood drives:

Sat., July 2, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Gila River Arena

Sun., July 3, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tempe Center for the Arts

All donors will be thanked with a Vitalant summer grilling apron and a voucher for free Whataburger. One donor will also be drawn as one of the 10 finalists for a 2022 VW Taos.

Appointments are strongly recommended for social distancing. Go to Vitalant's website or call 877-27-VITAL (877-258-4825).

