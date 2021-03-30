Valley Black community cries for justice as Derek Chauvin trial ramps up

Team 12’s Niala Charles speaks to some of the community leaders and protesters to find out if they think the country and our state have come any closer to equity.

PHOENIX — Valley activists took to the streets last year demanding change after George Floyd was seen dying on camera. Now, almost a year later, they said not much has changed.

Protestors in the valley marched in record-breaking heat. In the evenings, frustration sometimes boiled over when looters disrupted the cause.

Throughout it all, protest leaders said their goals remained the same as they called for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

“When you sit right here as a Black man do you feel like you’re any less likely to be assaulted by an officer or killed by an officer?” 12 News reporter Niala Charles asked.

“No. I believe the only thing that has really changed is time,” Pastor Andre Miller said.

Jadyn Ferguson protested for the first time last summer.

“Permanent change happens with permanent changes and I think that’s what we need to get to,” said Ferguson.

"Do you feel like anything has changed?"

Nissa Vibe is a core member of Black Lives Matter Phoenix.

“I do not feel like change is happening fast enough,” said Vibe.

Miller says that he doesn’t feel like much has changed either.

“It’s absolutely frustrating but we can’t stop. Small victories are still good although they’re not what we really want,” said Miller.

In the past year, some valley police departments updated use of force tactics and increased transparency with body-worn cameras. But activists say the real catalyst for change is in the policy.

In a historic move, the city of Phoenix voted to approve its first civilian review board in February.

Separate from the police department, the plan includes a unit dedicated to investigating police complaints. However, it’s not a done deal.

An official ordinance needs to be made to create the department and the city council will have to vote to adopt it. Most departments still don’t have a civilian review with that much power.

These activists look to the trial of Derek Chauvin as symbolic for the rest of the nation.

“It’s everyone’s problem because if one person is treated unfairly then anyone can be treated unfairly,” said Vibe.

I’m not very hopeful that the full weight of the law will be applied to this officer [Chauvin],” said Miller.

“What I would hope for is a justified prison sentence for him and his rights taken away to ever become a cop again,” said Vibe.

“We’re still not seeing justice for what we’re seeing on camera,” said Miller.

Their calls for change will continue for however long it takes.

“I found out why I was loud. This is why I’m loud for these things right here,” said Ferguson.

We reached out to police chiefs across the valley for this story, but all of them declined interviews.

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs gave us this statement:

“The Glendale Police Department has continuously evaluated our mission, values and vision for the department. We are committed to making the community feel safe and we strive to maintain the trust and confidence within our community not only through transparency of our actions but by listening to the needs of the community we serve.. We reflect on National and local events and work to ensure that our citizens are represented with not only the most efficient and effective police department but a department that represents the community and the values they hold and want upheld by others.

As a department we strive to adjust our policies and procedures to not only meet the demands of the current time, but we hope to better educate and train our officers to be sensitive to the community we serve. We strive each day to serve the community without bias and we understand that as a department we must continue to learn and reflect positively on the citizens we represent.

Our core values are integrity, courage, excellence, respect, dedication and compassion. These are not just words to us, but they are there for us to live by on a daily basis and are there so we can build on the trust and confidence of our community.”

