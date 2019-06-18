PHOENIX - Two TSA officers have injuries after a man tried to rush a security checkpoint Tuesday morning in Terminal 4.

Around 9:45 a.m. was when the "unprovoked and brazen physical attack" against the officers happened, according to a release from TSA officials.

Other TSA officers and Phoenix police officers immediately subdued the man and arrested him. The TSA officers who were attacked were treated for their injuries.

It is unclear at this time why the man rushed the security checkpoint.

The man is being booked into jail. His charges are unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation, TSA says.