Man injured after falling into trench near north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man sustained head and shoulder injuries after he fell down a trench in north Scottsdale Monday, officials said.

Crews from the Scottsdale Fire Department worked to rescue the man from the scene near 91st Street and Happy Valley Road. Additional crews from Phoenix, Tempe and Glendale fire departments came to assist in the rescue.

A man fell in the trench and became injured, firefighters said. A second man then reportedly went in to help and was uninjured. The pair is 25 feet down in the trench and is waiting to be pulled out safely by rescue crews.

It's expected to take several hours before the men can be safely removed from the trench, officials said.

The identity of the injured man wasn't immediately released.

