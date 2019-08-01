For the final episode of season one of The Disabled List, I wanted to talk about adaptive sports.

From power soccer to the Paralympics, there are a wide variety of sports available for athletes with disabilities.

And if you live in the Valley, you can catch some incredible performances from some amazing athletes.

Last year during the Desert Challenge Games, I had the chance to sit down with long jumper Lacey Henderson. We talked about her emotions of representing the USA in the Paralympics, the long training schedules and her time living in the Valley of the Sun.

To hear our full conversation, listen on some of your favorite podcast services.

LISTEN: Podbean | Stitcher | Apple Podcasts | Google Play

Along with my chat with Lacey, I also share my personal experience playing the adaptive sport of power soccer with the Arizona Heat Power Soccer Club.

If you have any questions or comments about The Disabled List podcast, you can contact me on your favorite social media networks like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For a schedule of upcoming episodes or listen to previous interviews, head over to 12news.com/thedisabledlist.